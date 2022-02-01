Tesco says 1,600 jobs at risk from store changes

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Tesco TSCO.L, Britain's biggest retailer, said on Tuesday 1,600 roles were at risk of redundancy due to operational changes at stores, including the removal of night shifts to restock shelves.

The group said it was moving its overnight stock replenishment into the daytime in 36 large stores and 49 convenience stores.

In 36 stores, it will also convert its petrol stations to be pay-at-pump only during overnight hours.

Tesco said the 1,600 roles at risk include the 130 related to the closure of Jack's stores announced on Monday.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.