Tesco reports 2 bln pounds profit after exceptionally strong sales

Paul Sandle Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/© Phil Noble / Reuters

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - Tesco TSCO.L, Britain's biggest retailer, on Wednesday beat its guidance by reporting total retail operating profit before exceptionals of 1.99 billion pounds ($2.74 billion) after seeing "exceptionally strong" sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.

($1 = 0.7257 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)

