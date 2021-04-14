Tesco reports 2 bln pounds profit after exceptionally strong sales

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - Tesco TSCO.L, Britain's biggest retailer, on Wednesday beat its guidance by reporting total retail operating profit before exceptionals of 1.99 billion pounds ($2.74 billion) after seeing "exceptionally strong" sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.

($1 = 0.7257 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.