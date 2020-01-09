Tesco reports 0.1% rise in UK Christmas sales

Contributor
Paul Sandle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS RADBURN

Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, eeked out a 0.1% rise in UK like-for-like sales during what it said was a "subdued" Christmas for consumer spending.

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Tesco TSCO.L, Britain's biggest retailer, eeked out a 0.1% rise in UK like-for-like sales during what it said was a "subdued" Christmas for consumer spending.

Analysts' had forecast a rise of 0.2% for the six-week period to Jan. 4 for the group, which has a 27.4% share of Britain's grocery market.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters