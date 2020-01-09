Tesco reports 0.1% rise in UK Christmas sales

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Tesco TSCO.L, Britain's biggest retailer, eeked out a 0.1% rise in UK like-for-like sales during what it said was a "subdued" Christmas for consumer spending.

Analysts' had forecast a rise of 0.2% for the six-week period to Jan. 4 for the group, which has a 27.4% share of Britain's grocery market.

