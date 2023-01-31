Markets

Tesco Plc To Reduce Number Of Lead And Team Managers In Its Large Stores

January 31, 2023 — 08:34 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Tesco Plc (TSCO.L, TSCDY.PK) announced its decision to reduce the number of Lead and Team Managers in its large stores, impacting around 1,750 colleagues. The company stated that it has have now taken the decision to extend the new management structure across all its larger Superstores and Extra stores. The company will introduce approximately 1,800 new Shift Leader roles in these stores.

In addition, the company announced localised changes which would impact around 350 roles across the business.

Tesco Plc noted that it currently has around 2,000 vacancies across its business, in addition to the more than 1,800 new Shift Leader roles it will be introducing to stores.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.