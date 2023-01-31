Tesco Plc To Reduce Number Of Lead And Team Managers In Its Large Stores

(RTTNews) - Tesco Plc (TSCO.L, TSCDY.PK) announced its decision to reduce the number of Lead and Team Managers in its large stores, impacting around 1,750 colleagues. The company stated that it has have now taken the decision to extend the new management structure across all its larger Superstores and Extra stores. The company will introduce approximately 1,800 new Shift Leader roles in these stores.

In addition, the company announced localised changes which would impact around 350 roles across the business.

Tesco Plc noted that it currently has around 2,000 vacancies across its business, in addition to the more than 1,800 new Shift Leader roles it will be introducing to stores.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.