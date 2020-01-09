Tesco Plc Posts Weak Sales In Q3, Christmas Trading; UK & ROI Up - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - British retailer Tesco plc. (TSCO.L, TSCDY.PK) reported Thursday that its total sales for the 19 weeks, including third quarter and Christmas trading, were 21.03 billion pounds, down 1.5 percent on a constant currency basis. Like-for-like sales for the period dropped 0.9 percent.

In its trading update, the company said third-quarter constant currency sales fell 1.4 percent and LFL sales dropped 0.9 percent. In the 6-week Christmas trading, total sales declined 1.7 percent and LFL sales fell 0.8 percent.

UK & ROI region recorded sales of 16.81 billion pounds, higher than last year in the third quarter and Christmas trading.

UK 19-week sales dropped 0.3 percent and LFL sales fell 0.2 percent mainly due to weak third-quarter results. Christmas sales in UK were flat, while LFL sales edged up 0.1 percent.

Central Europe and Asia regions as well as Tesco bank posted weak results in the 19-week period.

Dave Lewis, Chief Executive, said, "In a subdued UK market we performed well, delivering our fifth consecutive Christmas of growth... this Christmas we had the biggest ever day of UK food sales in our history."

