Tesco Plc H1 Profit Rises; Announces CEO Succession - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Tesco Plc (TSCO.L, TSCDY.PK) reported that its first-half Group operating profit before exceptional items and amortisation of acquired intangibles were up 24.4 percent at constant exchange rates and up 25.4 percent at actual rates. Group sales grew by 0.1 percent at actual rates, including a 0.5 percent foreign exchange translation benefit due to the depreciation of Sterling. The Group also announced that CEO Dave Lewis has decided to step down. He will be succeeded by Ken Murphy.

For the first-half, pretax profit from continuing operations increased to 494 million pounds from 463 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 3.31 pence compared to 3.47 pence, lower year-on-year, reflecting a higher statutory effective tax rate year-on-year due to the impact of non tax-deductible exceptional items. Earnings per share from continuing operations before exceptional items and amortisation of acquired intangibles, net pension finance costs and fair value remeasurements was 8.17 pence compared to 5.45 pence.

First-half Group sales were 28.3 billion pounds, down 0.4 percent at constant rates. Like-for-like sales were down 0.4 percent, for the period. Group statutory revenue was 31.9 billion pounds, an increase of 0.6 percent year-on-year and includes fuel sales of 3.6 billion pounds.

The Group said Dave Lewis plans to leave the business in the summer of 2020. Tesco Plc appointed Ken Murphy to succeed Dave as Group CEO of Tesco next summer.

Dave Lewis, Chief Executive, said: "My decision to step down as Group CEO is a personal one. I believe that the tenure of the CEO should be a finite one and that now is the right time to pass the baton." The interim dividend has been set at 2.65 pence per ordinary share, an increase of 58.7 percent year-on-year. The interim dividend will be paid on 22 November 2019 to shareholders who are on the register of members at close of business on 11 October 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.