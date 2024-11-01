News & Insights

Tesco PLC Executives Sell Shares After Incentive Release

November 01, 2024 — 07:03 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tesco plc (GB:TSCO) has released an update.

Tesco PLC has released shares from its Long-Term Incentive Plan to several executive committee members, with a subsequent sale of these shares at £3.404 each on October 31, 2024. This move, involving prominent executives such as Natasha Adams and Guus Dekkers, reflects significant insider activity that may interest investors tracking executive stock transactions and market movements.

