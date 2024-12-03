Tesco PLC Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Tesco plc (GB:TSCO) has released an update.

Tesco PLC has repurchased 372,717 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 366.69 pence each, as part of its ongoing £1 billion share buyback program. These shares will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation to approximately 6.75 billion. This move is part of Tesco’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing share dilution.

