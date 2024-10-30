Tesco PLC Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Tesco plc (GB:TSCO) has released an update.

Tesco PLC has repurchased over 6.3 million of its own shares as part of a £1 billion buyback program, aiming to enhance shareholder value. Conducted on October 29, 2024, at an average price of 349.87 pence per share, these shares will be canceled, reducing the total shares in issue to approximately 6.8 billion. This move reflects Tesco’s ongoing commitment to returning capital to shareholders and optimizing its capital structure.

