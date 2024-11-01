News & Insights

Tesco PLC Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

November 01, 2024 — 08:32 am EDT

Tesco plc (GB:TSCO) has released an update.

Tesco PLC has announced that its share capital consists of 6.8 billion ordinary shares, each with one voting right, as of October 31, 2024. This information is crucial for shareholders and investors to determine their notification obligations under financial regulations. The company holds no shares in treasury, which might interest those tracking voting rights and share distribution.

