Tesco PLC Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

Tesco plc (GB:TSCO) has released an update.

Tesco PLC has announced that its share capital consists of 6.8 billion ordinary shares, each with one voting right, as of October 31, 2024. This information is crucial for shareholders and investors to determine their notification obligations under financial regulations. The company holds no shares in treasury, which might interest those tracking voting rights and share distribution.

For further insights into GB:TSCO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.