Tesco PLC Announces Total Voting Rights and Capital

December 02, 2024 — 06:04 am EST

Tesco plc (GB:TSCO) has released an update.

Tesco PLC has announced its total voting rights and capital, comprising 6,749,276,517 ordinary shares, each granting one vote. Investors can use this figure to determine their notification obligations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. This update is crucial for shareholders tracking their interest in the company.

