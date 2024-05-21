News & Insights

Stocks

Tesco PLC Announces £350M Notes Issuance

May 21, 2024 — 05:50 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tesco plc (GB:TSCO) has released an update.

Tesco PLC has announced the issuance of £350 million in 5.125% notes due in 2034, under their £15 billion Euro Medium Term Note program. The final terms of the notes, guaranteed by Tesco PLC, are now publicly available and have been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority for viewing. These notes represent a significant financial move for the company, offering investors a new opportunity to engage with Tesco’s financial growth.

For further insights into GB:TSCO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.