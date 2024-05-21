Tesco PLC Announces £350M Notes Issuance

Tesco plc (GB:TSCO) has released an update.

Tesco PLC has announced the issuance of £350 million in 5.125% notes due in 2034, under their £15 billion Euro Medium Term Note program. The final terms of the notes, guaranteed by Tesco PLC, are now publicly available and have been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority for viewing. These notes represent a significant financial move for the company, offering investors a new opportunity to engage with Tesco’s financial growth.

