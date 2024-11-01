Tesco Partners with Barclays in Banking Operations

Tesco plc (GB:TSCO) has released an update.

Tesco has successfully sold its banking operations to Barclays and formed a strategic partnership that promises innovative financial products under the Tesco brand. The move allows Tesco to return £700 million to shareholders through a share buyback while retaining its profitable insurance and money services. This collaboration is expected to leverage Tesco’s brand strength and Barclays’ financial expertise, benefiting customers with enhanced services.

For further insights into GB:TSCO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.