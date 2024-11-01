News & Insights

Tesco Partners with Barclays in Banking Operations

November 01, 2024 — 03:32 am EDT

Tesco has successfully sold its banking operations to Barclays and formed a strategic partnership that promises innovative financial products under the Tesco brand. The move allows Tesco to return £700 million to shareholders through a share buyback while retaining its profitable insurance and money services. This collaboration is expected to leverage Tesco’s brand strength and Barclays’ financial expertise, benefiting customers with enhanced services.

