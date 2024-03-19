News & Insights

Tesco loses appeal it infringed Lidl's trademark with discount scheme logo

Written by Sam Tobin for Reuters

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest retailer Tesco TSCO.L on Tuesday lost an appeal against a ruling that it infringed German discount supermarket Lidl's trademark over the use of a yellow circle on a square blue background.

Lidl sued Tesco in 2020 shortly after Tesco adopted a yellow circle against a blue background to promote its "Clubcard Prices" discount scheme.

The two retailers traded allegations of copying brands and deceiving customers at a trial last year, before a judge at London's High Court ruled Tesco took "unfair advantage" of the reputation for low prices held by Lidl's trademarks.

Tesco sought to overturn that ruling, but the Court of Appeal on Tuesday dismissed its appeal that it infringed Lidl's trademark.

The Court of Appeal did, however, uphold Tesco's appeal against a finding that it infringed Lidl's copyright.

