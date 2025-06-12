Markets

Tesco Issues Q1 Trading Statement; LFL Sales Up 4.6%

June 12, 2025 — 02:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tesco (TSCO.L, TSCDY.PK) posted Group sales exc. VAT, exc. fuel, of 16.38 billion pounds for the 13 weeks ended 24 May 2025, up 5.5% at constant rates. Like-for-like sales growth was 4.6%, for the period. For UK & ROI, sales were 15.39 billion pounds, and like-for-like sales growth was 4.7%.

Tesco said it continues to expect Group adjusted operating profit of between 2.7 billion pounds and 3.0 billion pounds for fiscal 25/26, and free cash flow within medium-term guidance range of 1.4 billion pounds to 1.8 billion pounds.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.