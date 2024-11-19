News & Insights

Tesco initiated with a Sector Perform at RBC Capital

November 19, 2024 — 04:30 am EST

RBC Capital initiated coverage of Tesco (TSCDY) with a Sector Perform rating and 375 GBp price target The company has a market leading position in the UK, but further share gains may be more challenging now, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

