Tesco H1 Adj. Operating Profit Increases; Lifts FY Guidance

October 02, 2025 — 02:25 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Tesco reported that its first half pretax profit from continuing operations declined to 1.30 billion pounds from 1.39 billion pounds, last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 14.22 pence compared to 14.62 pence. Group adjusted operating profit was 1.67 billion pounds compared to 1.65 billion pounds, prior year. Adjusted EPS was 15.43 pence compared to 14.45 pence.

For 26 weeks ended 23 August 2025, revenue increased to 36.04 billion pounds from 34.77 billion pounds, last year. Sales, exc. VAT, exc. fuel, was 33.05 billion pounds compared to 31.46 billion pounds. Group LFL sales were up 4.3%, with growth across all markets.

For fiscal 25/26, the Group now expects adjusted operating profit between 2.9 billion pounds and 3.1 billion pounds, an increase from the previous range of between 2.7 billion pounds and 3.0 billion pounds.

