Tesco Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback Strategy

Tesco plc (GB:TSCO) has released an update.

Tesco PLC has announced the purchase of 404,747 of its own shares at an average price of 364.82 pence as part of its £1 billion share buyback program. This move comes after prior announcements and reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value. These shares, acquired with Citigroup Global Markets Limited as the broker, will be canceled, reducing the total shares in issue to approximately 6.75 billion.

