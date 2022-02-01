Tesco Changes Certain Overnight Roles; 1,600 Roles At Risk Of Redundancy

(RTTNews) - British retailer Tesco plc. (TSCO.L, TSCDY.PK) Tuesday announced changes to overnight roles in some stores.

The company said it will put around 1,600 roles at risk of redundancy across its business, but aims to offer alternative roles at Tesco for as many colleagues as it can.

This is related the company's decision to move overnight stock replenishment into the daytime in 36 large stores and 49 convenience stores. In 37 stores, the company will also convert petrol stations to be pay-at-pump only during overnight hours.

According to the company, moving overnight stock replenishment to daytime trading hours, it can ensure more colleagues are available on the shop floor to help customers at peak times.

The announced changes are part of its efforts to run business as simply and efficiently as possible.

The changes to overnight roles as well as other recent changes including the proposed closure of seven Jack's stores would cause the risk of redundancy.

The retailer said it currently has around 3,000 vacancies in its business, and will work individually with each affected colleague to support them during this period of change and help them to find another role.

Tesco UK and ROI CEO, Jason Tarry said, "We operate in a highly competitive and fast-paced market and our customers are shopping differently, especially since the start of the pandemic. We are always looking at how we can run our business as simply and efficiently as possible, so that we can re-invest in the things that matter most to customers. The changes we are announcing today will help us do this."

