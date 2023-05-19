Tesco chairman Allan to step down in June

Adds details on claims against John Allan

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - Tesco TSCO.L, Britain's biggest retailer, said on Friday chairman John Allan, would step down at the group's annual shareholders' meeting on June 16 after the company said claims of inappropriate behaviour risked becoming a distraction.

Allan has faced allegations from four women. Three of the allegations are vigorously denied by Allan, and for the other he has unreservedly apologised for a comment he made, Tesco said.

"While we have received no complaints about John's conduct and made no findings of wrongdoing, these allegations risk becoming a distraction to Tesco," non-executive director Byron Grote said.

"We are well advanced in our search for a new chair and will make an announcement in due course."

