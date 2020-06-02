Markets

Tesco CFO Alan Stewart To Retire - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Tesco (TSCO.L, TSCDY.PK) announced that Alan Stewart has decided to retire as Chief Financial Officer, and leave the company on 30 April 2021. The Board will conduct a search both internally and externally to identify his successor. Stewart joined Tesco in September 2014.

Alan Stewart, Chief Financial Officer, said: "Being part of the team that has delivered the turnaround at Tesco and set it up for the next stage means an incredible amount to me. I shall continue to focus on delivering the strategy, supporting the business and my colleagues through the next 11 months, knowing that the business is in a strong position as we move forward."

