US Markets

Tesco CEO Dave Lewis to step down in 2020

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, said on Wednesday its chief executive Dave Lewis will step down next summer and be succeeded by Ken Murphy, an executive at Walgreens Boots Alliance.

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Tesco TSCO.L, Britain's biggest retailer, said on Wednesday its chief executive Dave Lewis will step down next summer and be succeeded by Ken Murphy, an executive at Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.O.

News of Lewis' planned exit after six years at the group came as Tesco reported first-half operating profit before one of items of 1.406 billion pounds, a rise of 25.4%.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular