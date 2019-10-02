Tesco CEO Dave Lewis to step down in 2020

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Tesco TSCO.L, Britain's biggest retailer, said on Wednesday its chief executive Dave Lewis will step down next summer and be succeeded by Ken Murphy, an executive at Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.O.

News of Lewis' planned exit after six years at the group came as Tesco reported first-half operating profit before one of items of 1.406 billion pounds, a rise of 25.4%.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

