Tesco Boosts Shareholder Value with Share Buyback

November 05, 2024 — 02:11 am EST

Tesco plc (GB:TSCO) has released an update.

Tesco PLC has repurchased 4,622,839 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 352.27 pence as part of its ongoing £1 billion share buyback program. These shares, purchased on the London Stock Exchange, will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation to 6,790,964,178. This move is part of Tesco’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing share count and potentially increasing earnings per share.

