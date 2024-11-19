News & Insights

Stocks

Tesco Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

November 19, 2024 — 02:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tesco plc (GB:TSCO) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Tesco PLC has repurchased 921,238 shares at an average price of 345.83 pence per share as part of its £1 billion share buyback program. These shares will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation to approximately 6.75 billion. This move is expected to enhance shareholder value by decreasing the supply of shares.

For further insights into GB:TSCO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.