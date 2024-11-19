Tesco Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

Tesco plc (GB:TSCO) has released an update.
Tesco PLC has repurchased 921,238 shares at an average price of 345.83 pence per share as part of its £1 billion share buyback program. These shares will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation to approximately 6.75 billion. This move is expected to enhance shareholder value by decreasing the supply of shares.
