TSCO

Tesco and Lidl square off in yellow on blue trademark row

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

February 07, 2023 — 12:22 pm EST

Written by Sam Tobin for Reuters ->

By Sam Tobin

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Tesco and its German discount rival Lidl traded allegations of copying brands and deceiving customers at London's High Court on Tuesday in a dispute over Britain's biggest retailer using a yellow circle on a square blue background.

Lidl sued Tesco TSCO.L in 2020, shortly after Britain's market leader, with a 27.5% share, adopted a yellow circle against a blue background to promote its "Clubcard Prices" discount scheme.

The German-owned supermarket group says Tesco deliberately copied the Lidl trademark to deceive customers into thinking its prices are comparable.

Tesco says it is not using Lidl's trademark, which it says is invalid because Lidl applied for it in bad faith.

Lidl's lawyer Benet Brandreth said on the first day of the trial on Tuesday that consumers are being deceived by Tesco's promotion, meaning that Lidl, which has a 7.1% market share in Britain, is losing customers to it.

"Unless the court takes action, those consumers who believe that 'Tesco price match with Lidl meaning I can just shop at Tesco' will continue to be deceived into paying higher prices as a result," Brandreth said in court documents.

But Tesco's lawyer Hugo Cuddigan accused Lidl of hypocrisy and said it copies the branding of well-known products.

Claire Farrant, Lidl GB's marketing director, told the court in evidence that it is not the company's policy to take advantage of established brands' recognition and reputation.

Cuddigan, however, said it was no coincidence that Lidl's "Neo" cookies are sold in blue and white packaging and that it was "inevitable … that unwary customers will buy Neos off the shelf thinking they are Oreos".

Lidl had not copied the Oreos branding, Farrant said, adding: "Our customers are well-aware of what they are buying".

Oreos are manufactured by Mondelez International MDLZ.O.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

