Tesco Advances Share Buyback Program

May 31, 2024 — 02:55 am EDT

Tesco plc (GB:TSCO) has released an update.

Tesco PLC has continued its share buyback program, purchasing 4,250,000 of its own ordinary shares on May 30, 2024, for cancellation. The shares were bought at an average price of 311.14 pence each, with this action following previous announcements and the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 AGM. After the transaction, the total number of remaining ordinary shares in issue stands at 6,987,525,730.

