Tesco Advances £1 Billion Share Buyback

Tesco plc (GB:TSCO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tesco PLC has repurchased 737,189 of its own shares at an average price of 348.23 pence per share as part of its £1 billion share buyback program. This move, executed on the London Stock Exchange, reduces the total number of ordinary shares in issue to 6,752,870,643. The repurchase aims to enhance shareholder value by decreasing the total number of shares outstanding.

For further insights into GB:TSCO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.