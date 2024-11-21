Tesco Advances £1 Billion Share Buyback

Tesco plc (GB:TSCO) has released an update.
Tesco PLC has repurchased 737,189 of its own shares at an average price of 348.23 pence per share as part of its £1 billion share buyback program. This move, executed on the London Stock Exchange, reduces the total number of ordinary shares in issue to 6,752,870,643. The repurchase aims to enhance shareholder value by decreasing the total number of shares outstanding.
