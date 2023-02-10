Terwey Theis H Cuts Stake in GH Research (GHRS)

Fintel reports that Terwey Theis H has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.19MM shares of GH Research PLC (GHRS). This represents 11.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 6.42MM shares and 12.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.67% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 292.00% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for GH Research is $39.98. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 292.00% from its latest reported closing price of $10.20.

The projected annual revenue for GH Research is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$1.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in GH Research. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GHRS is 0.55%, a decrease of 10.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.93% to 31,991K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bvf holds 9,275K shares representing 17.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 4,898K shares representing 9.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 3,333K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,186K shares, representing an increase of 4.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHRS by 1.44% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 2,169K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 1,622K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GH Research Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GH Research PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. GH Research PLC's initial focus is on developing its novel and proprietary 5-MeO-DMT therapies for the treatment of patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression.

