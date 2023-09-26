Terumo's (TRUMY) MicroVention Enters Transradial Access Space

Terumo Corporation’s TRUMY wholly owned subsidiary, MicroVention, Inc., has achieved a major milestone in the field of neurovascular medical technology. MicroVention’s SOFIA EX 5F 115 cm Intracranial Support Catheter has been granted the FDA 510(k) clearance for transradial access. This latest regulatory nod is in addition to its earlier approval for transfemoral access.

This development marks MicroVention's foray into the transradial access therapy space.

New Features

The SOFIA EX 5F Catheter by Terumo’s MicroVention boasts a new design to enhance trackability, making it ideal for navigating intracranial locations in patients. Its reinforced structure, incorporating a nitinol coil and stainless-steel braid, delivers better support and kink resistance. The catheter is equipped with an inner PTFE liner throughout its length, featuring 12 transition zones optimized for pushability.

According to TRUMY, these attributes combinedly offer a fast and effective means of reaching intracranial targets, ensuring both safety and precision in neurointervention procedures.



Foray Into Transradial Access Space

Transradial access, while using the radial artery in the wrist, presents a less invasive alternative to transfemoral access. It reduces the risk of complications and accelerates patient recovery. The FDA clearance of SOFIA EX 5F for transradial access expands MicroVention's product portfolio as well as aligns with the growing trend in the medical community toward this approach.

This latest development aligns with Terumo's century-old vision of "Contributing to Society through Healthcare," emphasizing the global leader's dedication to enhancing medical solutions worldwide.

Market Prospects

Going by a Straits Research report, in 2022, the global transradial access devices market was valued at $2.4 billion and it is projected to witness substantial growth, reaching $4.9 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period of 2023-2031. Growth is mainly driven by factors, such as the rising prevalence of artery disorders, the preference for transradial access in medical procedures and ongoing advancements in healthcare technology. Sedentary lifestyles, processed food consumption and physical inactivity have also played a role in this trend. Moreover, the use of alcohol and tobacco has contributed to heart-related issues.

Share Price Performance

Shares of Terumo have declined 3.8% over the past year against a 0.4% improvement of the industry.

