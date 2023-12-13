Terumo (TRUMY) Launches AZUR HydroPack in Embolotherapy Space

Terumo Medical Corporation (TRUMY) recently unveiled its AZUR HydroPack Peripheral Coil System in the United States. This marks significant progress in terms of the company's global presence as a leading player in embolotherapy solutions.

The coil system boasts a soft, universal-shaped platinum and hydrogel composition, which distinguishes it prominently in the peripheral coil market.

Advanced Hydrogel Technology

The AZUR HydroPack’s hydrogel technology creates a gel core that promotes new tissue growth, a departure from traditional platinum coils. This unique feature enhances efficiency and minimizes reperfusion, thus advancing patient outcomes.

According to Terumo, the coil's versatility and efficiency provide interventional radiologists and vascular surgeons with an ideal solution for diverse peripheral embolization procedures. With a .018" primary wind and lengths ranging from 5 to 60 cm, it is currently the longest gel core on the market, offering flexible sizing options. According to the company, the soft coil design paired with an enhanced pusher enables ease of delivery, optimized trackability and microcatheter stability.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

A Superior Solution

As the market for peripheral coil embolization expands, Terumo's AZUR HydroPack stands out with its advanced design and compatibility with microcatheters. The absence of vessel-diameter sizing requirements, except for the placement of an anchor coil, reduces inventory needs.

The AZUR HydroPack complements Terumo's embolotherapy portfolio, seamlessly fitting in with the AZUR CX Peripheral Coil System and AZUR Framing Coil System.

Market Prospects

Going by a report from Exactitude Consultancy, the embolotherapy market size is set to witness a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2030. As chronic diseases are becoming more prevalent, the market is expanding, driven by increased incidences of liver cancer and hepatocellular carcinoma. Factors such as the demand for minimally invasive procedures, higher disposable incomes and advanced technological breakthroughs contribute to market growth.

Share Price Performance

Shares of TRUMY have risen 10% in the past year against the industry’s 7.4% decline.

