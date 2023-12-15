Terumo (TRUMF) Price Target Increased by 9.73% to 37.40

The average one-year price target for Terumo (OTC:TRUMF) has been revised to 37.40 / share. This is an increase of 9.73% from the prior estimate of 34.08 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.58 to a high of 47.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.10% from the latest reported closing price of 32.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 289 funds or institutions reporting positions in Terumo. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRUMF is 0.27%, a decrease of 3.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.27% to 81,458K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,674K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,583K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRUMF by 5.00% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 6,976K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,203K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,136K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRUMF by 12.03% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 4,355K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,643K shares, representing a decrease of 6.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRUMF by 25.81% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 4,019K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,960K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRUMF by 3.54% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

