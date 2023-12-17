Terumo Corporation - ADR (TRUMY) Price Target Increased by 7.08% to 37.31

The average one-year price target for Terumo Corporation - ADR (OTC:TRUMY) has been revised to 37.31 / share. This is an increase of 7.08% from the prior estimate of 34.84 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.51 to a high of 47.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.93% from the latest reported closing price of 32.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Terumo Corporation - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRUMY is 0.09%, an increase of 8.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.21% to 10K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 5K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 9.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRUMY by 4.93% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRUMY by 15.89% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRUMY by 82.77% over the last quarter.

Laffer Investments holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 6.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRUMY by 13.71% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 54.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRUMY by 70.57% over the last quarter.

