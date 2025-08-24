Terumo Corp. To Acquire OrganOx Limited In $1.5 Bln Deal

(RTTNews) - Terumo Corp. (TRUMF) has agreed to acquire all outstanding shares of OrganOx Limited, a company specializing in organ preservation devices. The total transaction value is approximately $1.5 billion.

Founded in 2008 by Professor Peter Friend and Professor Constantin Coussios as a spin-off from the University of Oxford, OrganOx is a pioneering medical technology company specializing in advanced organ preservation devices for Normothermic Machine Perfusion (NMP). NMP and other ex-vivo machine perfusion (EVMP) technologies can preserve organs longer by circulating oxygen and nutrient rich perfusate through the organ at near-body temperature. In addition, NMP devices enable real-time monitoring of organ condition during storage and transport.

