Markets

Terumo Corp. To Acquire OrganOx Limited In $1.5 Bln Deal

August 24, 2025 — 09:24 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Terumo Corp. (TRUMF) has agreed to acquire all outstanding shares of OrganOx Limited, a company specializing in organ preservation devices. The total transaction value is approximately $1.5 billion.

Founded in 2008 by Professor Peter Friend and Professor Constantin Coussios as a spin-off from the University of Oxford, OrganOx is a pioneering medical technology company specializing in advanced organ preservation devices for Normothermic Machine Perfusion (NMP). NMP and other ex-vivo machine perfusion (EVMP) technologies can preserve organs longer by circulating oxygen and nutrient rich perfusate through the organ at near-body temperature. In addition, NMP devices enable real-time monitoring of organ condition during storage and transport.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.