Terumo Announces FDA Clearance For CDI OneView Monitoring System - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Terumo Cardiovascular announced the FDA has granted 510(k) clearance for the CDI OneView Monitoring System. The CDI Systems platform provides visibility of key patient parameters during cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, critical to perfusion safety and improving patient outcomes. The company noted that the new CDI OneView System measures or displays up to 22 key parameters.

Robert DeRyke, President and CEO of Terumo Cardiovascular, said: "The CDI OneView System technology is the latest extension of Terumo's commitment to delivering data-focused solutions to the perfusion community."

