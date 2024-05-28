News & Insights

Markets

Terumo Announces FDA Clearance For CDI OneView Monitoring System - Quick Facts

May 28, 2024 — 06:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Terumo Cardiovascular announced the FDA has granted 510(k) clearance for the CDI OneView Monitoring System. The CDI Systems platform provides visibility of key patient parameters during cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, critical to perfusion safety and improving patient outcomes. The company noted that the new CDI OneView System measures or displays up to 22 key parameters.

Robert DeRyke, President and CEO of Terumo Cardiovascular, said: "The CDI OneView System technology is the latest extension of Terumo's commitment to delivering data-focused solutions to the perfusion community."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.