Tertiary Minerals Kicks Off Drilling in Zambia

Tertiary Minerals (GB:TYM) has released an update.

Tertiary Minerals PLC has announced the commencement of drilling at the Mukai Copper Project in Zambia, with First Quantum Minerals Limited leading the efforts. This initial phase aims to explore beneath a significant copper-in-soil anomaly, potentially unlocking substantial copper resources. The project is strategically located near First Quantum’s Trident Project, home to the Sentinel Copper Mine.

For further insights into GB:TYM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.