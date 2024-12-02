Tertiary Minerals Announces Total Voting Rights

Tertiary Minerals (GB:TYM) has released an update.
Tertiary Minerals PLC has announced its total voting rights, revealing 3,713,009,573 ordinary shares in circulation as of November 30, 2024. This figure is important for shareholders to assess their interests according to the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules. Investors will find this update crucial for making informed decisions regarding their shareholdings.
