Tertiary Minerals Advances Exploration Projects

May 29, 2024 — 05:49 am EDT

Tertiary Minerals (GB:TYM) has released an update.

Tertiary Minerals PLC reports progress on its copper and precious metal projects in Zambia and Nevada, with ongoing development and exploration activities, such as drilling and geophysical surveys, while awaiting a decision on their Storuman Fluorspar Project in Sweden. The company has also streamlined its Zambian operations by consolidating ownership of exploration licenses into a new company, Copernicus Minerals Limited. Financially, Tertiary Minerals experienced an operating loss but remains funded for future endeavors, with a solid cash position following recent fundraisings.

