Terry Smith's listed emerging equities fund to close

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Veteran investor Terry Smith's Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust FEET.L will close due to underperformance and will return proceeds to shareholders, the British investment trust said on Wednesday, driving its shares 10% higher.

Smith, CEO and CIO of Fundsmith and ex-boss of broker Tullet Prebon, said in a statement that the trust's returns had "fallen below our expectations", adding that "it would be in the best interests of shareholders to receive their investment back in cash through a liquidation of the portfolio and wind-up of the company".

The trust plans to close by the end of November, subject to shareholder approval.

The trust's shares leapt 10.3% to eight-month highs of 1,341 pence on the news.

The trust has 378 million pounds ($435.68 million) in assets under management, according to Morningstar data.

Smith's main Fundsmith Equity Fund has 23.5 billion pounds under management. Its holdings include Unilever ULVR.L.

Activist investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Investors 1 TI1.L UK investment trust said earlier this month it would close, following a campaign by disgruntled shareholders.

($1 = 0.8676 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, Editing by Louise Heavens)

