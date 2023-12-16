Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) Price Target Increased by 7.69% to 7.14

The average one-year price target for Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) has been revised to 7.14 / share. This is an increase of 7.69% from the prior estimate of 6.63 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 7.35 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 34.97% from the latest reported closing price of 10.98 / share.

Territorial Bancorp Declares $0.05 Dividend

On October 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 9, 2023 received the payment on November 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $10.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.82%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.26%, the lowest has been 2.17%, and the highest has been 14.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.87 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.84 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.86%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Territorial Bancorp. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TBNK is 0.03%, a decrease of 18.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.09% to 4,536K shares. The put/call ratio of TBNK is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 471K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 464K shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBNK by 11.09% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 453K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 440K shares, representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBNK by 31.96% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 333K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 331K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBNK by 85.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 226K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 207K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares, representing an increase of 21.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBNK by 3.14% over the last quarter.

Territorial Bancorp Background Information

Territorial Bancorp Inc., headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, is the stock holding company for Territorial Savings Bank. Territorial Savings Bank is a state chartered savings bank which was originally chartered in 1921 by the Territory of Hawaii. Territorial Savings Bank conducts business from its headquarters in Honolulu, Hawaii and has 29 branch offices in the state of Hawaii.

