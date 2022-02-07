Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.23

Territorial Bancorp Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TBNK) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.23 per share on 24th of February. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 4.1%, which is around the industry average.

Territorial Bancorp's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Prior to this announcement, Territorial Bancorp's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 11.3%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 63%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

NasdaqGS:TBNK Historic Dividend February 7th 2022

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from US$0.36 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.02. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 11% over that duration. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

Territorial Bancorp May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Although it's important to note that Territorial Bancorp's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 1.7% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. This isn't necessarily bad, but we wouldn't expect rapid dividend growth in the future.

In Summary

Overall, we think Territorial Bancorp is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Territorial Bancorp you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

