Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.23

The board of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 25th of August, with investors receiving $0.23 per share. This means that the annual payment will be 4.6% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Territorial Bancorp's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Territorial Bancorp has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Based on Territorial Bancorp's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 48%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 9.9%. But assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the future payout ratio could be 62%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think would be feasible on an earnings basis.

NasdaqGS:TBNK Historic Dividend August 2nd 2022

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.36 total annually to $1.02. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11% a year over that time. Territorial Bancorp has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. However, Territorial Bancorp's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year. Growth of 0.6% per annum is not particularly high, which might explain why the company is paying out a higher proportion of earnings. This isn't bad in itself, but unless earnings growth pick up we wouldn't expect dividends to grow either.

Our Thoughts On Territorial Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that Territorial Bancorp has the ability to continue this into the future. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Territorial Bancorp you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

