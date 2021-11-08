Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TBNK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that TBNK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.23, the dividend yield is 3.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TBNK was $26.23, representing a -12.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.04 and a 26.41% increase over the 52 week low of $20.75.

TBNK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). TBNK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.05. Zacks Investment Research reports TBNK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -7.96%, compared to an industry average of 29.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the tbnk Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.