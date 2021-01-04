Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 05, 2021

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TBNK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TBNK was $24.03, representing a -23.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.28 and a 24.99% increase over the 52 week low of $19.23.

TBNK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). TBNK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.96. Zacks Investment Research reports TBNK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -20.94%, compared to an industry average of -12.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TBNK Dividend History page.

