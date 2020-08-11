Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2020

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TBNK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that TBNK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.04, the dividend yield is 3.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TBNK was $23.04, representing a -29% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.45 and a 13.78% increase over the 52 week low of $20.25.

TBNK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC). TBNK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.06.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TBNK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.