Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.23 Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 12th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 27th of May.

Territorial Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.23 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.02 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Territorial Bancorp has a trailing yield of 4.0% on the current share price of $25.36. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Territorial Bancorp paid out a comfortable 44% of its profit last year.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Territorial Bancorp, with earnings per share up 5.6% on average over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Territorial Bancorp has delivered 18% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Territorial Bancorp for the upcoming dividend? Territorial Bancorp has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. In summary, Territorial Bancorp appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

So while Territorial Bancorp looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Be aware that Territorial Bancorp is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

