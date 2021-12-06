Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next two days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Territorial Bancorp's shares before the 9th of December in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 23rd of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.10 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.02 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Territorial Bancorp has a trailing yield of approximately 4.0% on its current stock price of $25.72. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Territorial Bancorp paid out a comfortable 45% of its profit last year.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Territorial Bancorp earnings per share are up 5.5% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Territorial Bancorp has delivered an average of 14% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Territorial Bancorp for the upcoming dividend? Territorial Bancorp has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. Territorial Bancorp ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

In light of that, while Territorial Bancorp has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. We've identified 2 warning signs with Territorial Bancorp (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

