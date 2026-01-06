Terrestrial Energy Stock Jumps 21% After Strategic Nuclear Supply Chain News

(RTTNews) - Terrestrial Energy Inc. (IMSR) shares rose 20.53%, trading at $8.43, up $1.44, following the company's announcement of a selection for the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Nuclear Energy's fuel line pilot program, advancing its role in the domestic nuclear supply chain.

The rally came as investors reacted positively to news that Terrestrial Energy's Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR) technology was chosen to participate in a DOE nuclear fuel initiative, a move seen as strengthening its positioning in clean energy and advanced reactor development.

On the day of the announcement, IMSR opened near $7.20, climbed to an intraday high above $8.50, and saw a low near $7.15, compared with a previous close of $6.99. The stock trades on the Nasdaq.

Trading volume was significantly elevated, well above the stock's average daily level, reflecting heightened investor interest following the DOE-related update.

Terrestrial Energy's 52-week range is approximately $4.50 - $8.80, illustrating volatility tied to regulatory and industry developments in nuclear technology.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.