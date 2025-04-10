Terreno (TRNO) Stock Jumps 9.1%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Terreno Realty TRNO shares ended the last trading session 9.1% higher at $55.83. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 24.3% loss over the past four weeks.

The increased investor optimism in the stock can be attributed to President Donald Trump’s recent announcement to put a 90-day pause on the reciprocal tariff for most countries.

This industrial real estate company is expected to post quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.64 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +12.3%. Revenues are expected to be $109.03 million, up 28.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While FFO and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in FFO estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Terreno, the consensus estimate for FFO per share for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in FFO estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on TRNO going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Terreno is a member of the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. One other stock in the same industry, Plymouth Industrial PLYM, finished the last trading session 6.2% higher at $14.29. PLYM has returned -19.6% over the past month.

Plymouth Industrial's consensus estimate for FFO per share for the upcoming report has changed -1.1% over the past month to $0.45. Compared to the company's year-ago FFO per share, this represents no change. Plymouth Industrial currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.