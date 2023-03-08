Terreno (TRNO) Grows Portfolio With Long Island City Property

Terreno Realty Corporation TRNO shelled out $23.0 million to purchase an industrial property in Long Island City, Queens, NY. The move comes as part of the company’s acquisition-driven growth strategy.



Located at 42-11 9th Street, the industrial property comprises one industrial distribution building containing roughly 45,000 square feet on 1.1 acres. The property’s advantageous location — immediately adjacent to the Queensboro 59th Street Bridge connecting Manhattan and Queens — is likely to attract tenants. Currently, it is 100% leased on a short-term basis and the estimated stabilized cap rate is 5.2%.



Amid an e-commerce boom, growth in industries and companies making efforts to improve supply-chain efficiencies, the demand for industrial real estate space has been shooting up. TRNO is banking on such opportunities and is focused on expanding its portfolio through acquisitions.



Further, the company is targeting functional assets at in-fill locations. Such assets enjoy high-population densities and are located near high-volume distribution points.



With such expansion efforts, Terreno Realty is well-poised to enhance its portfolio in six major coastal U.S. markets — Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami and Washington, DC. These markets display solid demographic trends and witness healthy demand for industrial real estate.



Recently, Terreno Realty acquired an industrial property in Hialeah, FL, for $173.6 million. Located in Miami’s Countyline Corporate Park, the industrial property is next to TRNO’s seven fully leased buildings within Countyline. It comprises a 121-acre project entitled to 2.2 million square feet of industrial distribution buildings. The completion of the project is expected in 2025 and will have a total expected investment of $491.4 million.



In the fourth quarter, TRNO acquired four properties, comprising three buildings encompassing roughly 65,000 square feet, and one improved land parcel of 2.8 acres for $59.4 million. For 2022, Terreno Realty’s acquisition activity included 20 properties. These comprised 17 buildings encompassing roughly 831,000 square feet, and 11 improved land parcels of 35.7 acres for $414.8 million.



Apart from the fast adoption of e-commerce, the industrial real estate space is poised to gain traction over the long run from a likely rise in the inventory levels of companies as a precaution for any supply-chain disruption. This will offer opportunities to industrial landlords, including TRNO, Prologis PLD and First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. FR, to enjoy a favorable market environment.



Shares of Terreno Realty, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), have climbed 8.8% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 0.8%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Prologis carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. Prologis’ long-term growth rate is projected at 7.20%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLD’s 2023 funds from operations (FFO) per share of $5.53 suggests a 7.2% year-over-year increase.



First Industrial Realty currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FR’s 2023 funds from operations (FFO) per share of $2.40 indicates a 5.3% year-over-year increase.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Prologis, Inc. (PLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.