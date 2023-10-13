Terreno (TRNO) Continues Acquisitions, Buys Brooklyn Property

As part of its acquisition-driven growth strategy, Terreno Realty TRNO recently announced the acquisition of an industrial property in Red Hook, Brooklyn, NY, for $27.5 million. Presently, the property is 66% leased to 19 tenants, and the estimated stabilized cap rate is 6.4%.



Located at 185 Van Dyke Street, the property comprises one industrial flex building containing roughly 96,000 square feet on 3.8 acres. With an advantageous location on the Upper New York Bay waterfront and two dock-high and ten grade-level loading positions and off-street parking for 26 cars, the property is likely to lure tenants.



Demand for industrial real estate space has been shooting up amid an e-commerce boom, growth in industries and companies making efforts to improve supply-chain efficiencies. Banking on such opportunities, TRNO is expanding its portfolio through acquisitions. The company is targeting functional assets at in-fill locations. Such assets enjoy high population densities and are located near high-volume distribution points.



With such expansion efforts, Terreno Realty is well-poised to enhance its portfolio in six major coastal U.S. markets, namely, Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami and Washington, D.C. These markets display solid demographic trends and witness healthy demand for industrial real estate.



Most recently, TRNO shelled out $45.7 million to purchase an industrial property in Redondo Beach, CA. Located at 2411 Santa Fe Avenue, the property comprises one industrial transshipment building containing roughly 67,000 square feet and one industrial flex building containing around 45,000 square feet on 6.7 acres. With a premium location — west of Interstate 405 between Los Angeles International Airport and the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach — the property is 100% leased to two tenants, and the estimated stabilized cap rate is 5.3%.



Moreover, from the beginning of the current year through Sep 30, TRNO’s acquisitions totaled $410.8 million. The company has approximately $76.3 million of acquisitions under contract as of Sep 30, 2023.



Shares of Terreno Realty, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), have risen 6.3% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 0.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Apart from the fast adoption of e-commerce, the industrial real estate space is poised to gain traction over the long run from a likely rise in the inventory levels of companies as a precaution for any supply-chain disruption. This will offer opportunities to industrial landlords, including TRNO, Prologis PLD and EastGroup Properties EGP, to enjoy a favorable market environment.



Prologis carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. PLD’s long-term growth rate is projected at 8.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2023 funds from operations (FFO) per share of $5.59 suggests an 8.3% year-over-year increase. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



EastGroup Properties has a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EastGroup Properties’ current-year FFO per share has moved marginally north over the past month to $7.64, calling for a 9.1% increase year over year.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

